With the passing of former U.S. and Kentucky Representative William Prather Curlin on Monday, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and Frankfort as a community lost a man who was universally praised as a politician, lawyer, horseman, and most importantly as a family man. 

Born in Paducah in 1933, Curlin’s family settled in Frankfort following World War II, where he ultimately graduated from Frankfort High School. After getting his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Kentucky, he spent several years working in both his private legal practice as well as the Kentucky Department of Revenue.  

William P. Curlin, Jr.

Photo of Curlin from Kentucky Legislative Directory, 1968

