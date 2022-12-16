With the passing of former U.S.and Kentucky Representative William Prather Curlin on Monday,the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and Frankfort as a communitylost a man who was universally praised as a politician, lawyer, horseman, and most importantly as a family man.
Born in Paducah in 1933, Curlin’s family settled in Frankfort following World War II, where he ultimately graduated from Frankfort High School. After getting his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Kentucky, he spent several yearsworking in both his private legal practice as well as the Kentucky Department of Revenue.
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Philip Shepherdcalled Curlin “a class act,” recalling that “he was the only person I have ever known of in Kentucky politics who was praised byRalph Nader,” the well-known consumer advocate.
It was following his time at the Department of Revenue that he ran for and was elected to the Kentucky General Assembly, where he served from 1968 until1971as 6thDistrict representative, chairing the Appropriations and Revenue Committee for the1970 legislative session. He was, asShepherdrecalled “a tireless advocate for both state employees and the citizens of Frankfort.”
Curlin’s political career reached its zenith inDecember of 1971 when he was elected to replace the lateJohn C. Watts in the U.S. House of Representatives following Watt’s sudden death earlier thatsame year. He spent the next two years in Washington, D.C., working on legislation that expanded civil rights, including Title IX educational regulations and passing of the still unratified Equal Rights Amendment.
After finishinghisterm, Curlinchose to remain in Kentucky with hiswife Beth and four children, focusing instead on his private legal practice with Hazelrigg & Cox, where he stayed until retirement. He was quoted as saying "you pay a price in terms of family life if you pursue a congressional career."
Manyalsocame to know Curlin through his active involvement in the thoroughbred horse industry, where he was amember of the Keeneland Club and IroquoisHunt Club.His family was actively involved in the Versailles community as well, where theymoved in 1979.
Curlin's legacy in the Central Kentucky community will remain,asShepherd remembered,“a great attorney and family man who no matter how contentious your court battle may have been would always shake your hand.”
Visitation will take place Monday, Dec. 19, at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church on Steele Street from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with services to follow at 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.