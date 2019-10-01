Frankfort Fire and EMS hosted the second annual Fire Prevention and Safety Night at Juniper Hill Park on Tuesday.
Volunteers from the National Guard, Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management, Franklin County Fire and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office participated.
Children received fire prevention education handouts, explored a fire truck and played on an inflatable safety house provided by the Kentucky Fire Commission.
The free event was the official kickoff of National Fire Prevention Month for the city of Frankfort.
“National Fire Prevention Week is officially Oct. 6-12, but most cities celebrate the whole month,” said Frankfort Fire Marshal Gary Muller.
Last year, Muller had the idea to offer the event in order to raise awareness and educate the community on fire and emergency safety. This year’s national theme is “Not All Heroes Wear Capes.”
Jennifer Powell brought her home-schooled son Nickolas. “We’re doing safety week this week, so we kind of figured this would work great with our home schooling,” she said as they checked out a bicycle safety display.
“Everybody is here to set up and educate as much as possible,” said Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe. “I’m hoping we can keep doing it, and year after year, it gets bigger and bigger.”
DaVinci’s Pizza provided food for the volunteer staff.