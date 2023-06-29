In a special meeting of the Frankfort Plant Board, the last before the end of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, members approved several contracts and amendments for the upcoming year starting Saturday including hiking electric rates.

FPB customers will see a 3.9% increase in electric rates, with the potential for a second 3.9% increase in 2024-25. The second increase may not be implemented if energy costs level out over the next 12 months. This is the first rate increase for electric services from FPB since July 2017.

