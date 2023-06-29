In a special meeting of the Frankfort Plant Board, the last before the end of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, members approved several contracts and amendments for the upcoming year starting Saturday including hiking electric rates.
FPB customers will see a 3.9% increase in electric rates, with the potential for a second 3.9% increase in 2024-25. The second increase may not be implemented if energy costs level out over the next 12 months. This is the first rate increase for electric services from FPB since July 2017.
The board also confirmed a $40,000 budgetary line item for a contract with Blue Grass Community Action Partnership (BGCAP) for weatherization improvements and income qualifying energy audits in the new fiscal year. While the total for the assistance program did not increase, it was reconfigured to allocate an estimated $2,500 cap for qualifying customers, up from $2,000 last year.
When asked where the funds go if they are not all used, FPB's Finance Director David Denton explained that they are rolled over into the general fund for other projects. Board Secretary/Treasurer Steve Mason asked why any leftover amounts couldn’t be rolled over into the next year’s budget.
“It should stay there in the pot, so the pot can grow. There may be an unexpected uptick [in use], and if new problems arise, we may be able to afford it. It won’t be as much of a financial shock to us — the money will be there. And if it isn’t needed it can just keep building.”
“This does line up with us increasing the cap per household,” board member Kathryn Dutton-Mitchell said. “This lessens any impact on us. And next year, if the rollover continues, I think we could seriously consider re-upping that cap.
“Sooner rather than later, it helps us all if people get more energy efficient,” she continued. “So I think it is an incentive to push the program and next year we can look at upping the cap, especially if inflation keeps going up.”
The board will vote on the potential rolling over of residual funds in the regular July meeting. They also approved the purchase of 50 box fans to be given to BGCAP for distribution to households in need in Frankfort and Franklin County.
