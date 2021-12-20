The Kentucky League of Cities has recognized Frankfort City Solicitor Laura Ross with a KLC Level II award for Excellence in City Governance.

The award is part of the KLC City Officials Training Center (COTC), a voluntary education program. City officials complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.

“The COTC program provides a variety of training that helps city officials become better-informed leaders in their communities, benefiting our cities and citizens,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney. “This award shows the dedication and commitment local leaders like Ms. Ross have to the city they serve.”

The Level II Excellence in City Governance award requires a city official to attend 60 hours of approved training with two hours of ethics training.

