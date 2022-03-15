Frankfort Regional Medical Center announced that it has been recognized by Healthgrades as a 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recipient. This distinction places FRMC among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting patients and providers.

The Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award™ evaluates the safety and quality of care at a hospital by measuring the rate at which serious, potentially preventable complications and adverse events occurred in the hospital.

“We are proud to receive this award that reflects our organization’s commitment to providing safe, quality care for our patients,” said Reed Hammond, chief executive officer of Frankfort Regional Medical Center. “Our healthcare teams continually strive to improve our processes, ensuring that patients receive the best care leading to the best possible outcome. From our clinical teams to our support staff, this award represents the collective effort of everyone in this organization who is committed to the care and improvement of human life.”

FRMC

During the study period (2018 through 2020), 170,231 potentially preventable patient safety events occurred among Medicare patients in U.S. hospitals. Healthgrades found that just four patient safety indicators accounted for 74% of all patient safety events: hip fracture due to an in-hospital fall, collapsed lung resulting from a procedure/surgery, pressure or bed sores acquired in-hospital, and catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in-hospital. 

“Through our 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Awards, we seek to recognize hospitals that excel in providing top-quality care for their patients while preventing serious injuries during hospital stays,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science, Healthgrades. “We are proud to name Frankfort Regional Medical Center as a 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient and look forward to their continued efforts to make patient safety a priority.”

Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how the organization measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology here.

