Frankfort Regional Medical Center recently performed its first total hip replacement surgery using the latest robotic-assisted technology.
Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA® Hip System is a robotically-assisted surgical system designed to help perform total hip replacement surgery. The application allows the surgeon to create a personalized surgical plan, and provides robotic assistance to carry out hip replacement surgeries with greater precision and a higher standard of care. The robotic system utilizes real-time information and assists the surgeon with the precise placement of the implants based on a person’s unique hip anatomy.
“This new system provides our team the ability to target each procedure to the individual patient’s needs, and will result in more positive outcomes, less healing time, and higher quality of life following surgery,” said Alan Oster, M.D., orthopedic surgeon at FRMC. “It’s a tracker-less system, meaning there are no extra incisions for the placement of pins or trackers like in other robotic systems for hip replacement. The system also provides greater accuracy in measuring leg lengths and implant positioning.”
ROSA® robotic-assisted anterior hip replacement is a minimally invasive hip replacement surgery that, in most cases, utilizes a 3- to 6-inch incision on the front of the hip (anterior approach) rather than an 8- to 12-inch incision on the side of the hip as in a traditional hip replacement procedure.
Robotic hip replacement surgery may also help improve procedural efficiency with a simplified set-up that doesn't require pins or reference arrays and the convenient option to use x-ray imaging instead of CT scans. This technology utilizes a series of x-rays to generate 3D images of an individual’s unique anatomy. The surgeon is able to use the program’s sophisticated computer and software technology to formulate a precise surgical plan which, with guidance from the robotic arm, allows for greater precision and flexibility during procedures.
The robotic-assisted anterior hip replacement surgery offers the following benefits:
Smaller incisions
Minimal blood loss
Shorter hospital stay
Less postoperative pain
Minimal soft-tissue trauma
Less scarring
Quicker recovery
Quicker return to normal activities
Lower risk of dislocation
Precise placement of the implant
Increased longevity of the implant
Increased stability of the hip
“FRMC continues to integrate the latest technology into our care options so that we can improve the quality of life and overall health of our patients,” said Reed Hammond, FRMC chief executive officer.
“We are proud to grow our robotic-assisted surgical program to include total hip replacement, and we remain dedicated to providing excellence in quality care for the communities we serve.”
