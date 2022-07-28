Frankfort Regional Medical Center recently performed its first total hip replacement surgery using the latest robotic-assisted technology.

Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA® Hip System is a robotically-assisted surgical system designed to help perform total hip replacement surgery. The application allows the surgeon to create a personalized surgical plan, and provides robotic assistance to carry out hip replacement surgeries with greater precision and a higher standard of care. The robotic system utilizes real-time information and assists the surgeon with the precise placement of the implants based on a person’s unique hip anatomy.

Alan Oster, M.D., orthopedic surgeon at FRMC

