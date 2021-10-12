Frankfort Regional Medical Center is hosting its annual “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23.

Community members are invited to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired prescription medications. The event, which aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, will take place in the Medical Pavilion at Frankfort Regional Medical Center, 279 Kings Daughters Drive.

FRMC

Opioid addiction is a national health crisis. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70,630 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2019, with more than 70% attributed to opioids. As we better understand the opioid crisis, we learn that a significant number of opioid addictions and overdose deaths come from individuals accessing unused opioids prescriptions of family and friends.

The event aims to educate our communities on the risk of opioid misuse, while providing a safe and anonymous way to dispose of medications that may be left over from previous procedures or other medical visits. FRMC is participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s third annual national “Crush the Crisis” opioid take back day. In October 2020, 95 HCA Healthcare facilities in 18 states collected 13,523 pounds of unused and expired prescription medications at “Crush the Crisis” events around the country.

Law enforcement officers from the Frankfort Police Department will be collecting: tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana).

Any medications are accepted, however we will not be able to accept needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers or liquids. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the event, including masking, social distancing, and appropriate traffic patterns.

For more information, visit https://www.hcahealthcare.com/campaigns/crush-the-crisis or call 833-582-1970.

