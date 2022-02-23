News around the need for workers has been constant throughout the pandemic. The home care industry has felt this need, and with the global population of people aged 65 and older projected to more than double, from 703 million to 1.5 billion by 2050, there is a surge in demand for professional caregivers, as many older adults choose to age at home.

To meet this growing need, Home Instead, a leading provider of in-home senior care, is hiring 50 permanent part-time and full-time positions to serve communities in the central and southern Kentucky area.

The local office in Frankfort is hosting a hiring event on Thursday. The event will take place at the Home Instead office, 150 Kings Daughters Drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants will be able to participate in interviews during the event and learn more about career opportunities with Home Instead.

Appropriate pandemic-related safety measures will be in place.

Professional caregivers have proven to be essential workers during the pandemic, making the labor shortage in this industry more dire. They provide services such as Alzheimer’s care, companionship, meal preparation, household help, personal care, and transportation for older adults living, and often isolating, at home. Dedicated caregivers build meaningful relationships and often find rewarding jobs with opportunities for advancement, and the positions are a strong building block for those interested in a career in healthcare.

For more information about career opportunities at Home Instead, visit HomeInstead.com/careers.

