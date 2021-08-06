The Kentucky State Fair announced today that early bird ticket pricing would be extended until midnight tonight.

Early bird tickets are $8 per person and include parking. The offer is available online via Ticketmaster and at participating Kroger stores. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per vehicle. The Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 19-29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

For more information, visit https://kystatefair.org/tickets or find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription