032722_FRANKGardenClub_submitted_web-1-1024x683.jpg

Jean Henry’s garden will be on tour during the Living in History Home and Garden Tour June 11. (Photo submitted)

The Living in History Home and Garden Tour, coordinated by the Garden Club of Frankfort with the assistance of Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist Commission, will take place Saturday, June 11.

Because of lingering COVID concerns, the tour which has included a tour of the homes, will include just the gardens of the selected venues. There are eight gardens on the tour. Guests may tour the gardens at their leisure from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The cost is $15.

The proceeds from the tour will go toward helping to reforest some of the devastation that took place in Western Kentucky after tornadoes ripped through the area Dec. 10. 

For further information contact Rosie Doerting at 502-229-0679 or on the Garden Club of Frankfort Facebook page. Tickets for the tour can be purchased at visitfrankfort.com.

