Franklin County resident Gabriel J. Stone was among students who received graduate degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin during spring commencement ceremonies held May 6 and May 7 on the UT Martin campus in Martin, Tennessee. 

UT Martin is a comprehensive regional institution in the University of Tennessee System offering 18 bachelor’s degree programs and five master’s degree programs. The main campus in northwest Tennessee is one of five primary UT campuses.

