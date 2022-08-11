Mission Frankfort Clinic (MFC) joins the community in celebrating 20 years of providing free medical, dental and pharmaceutical services to the uninsured.

Mission Frankfort Clinic’s 20th Anniversary Open House will take place Sept. 27 at Mission Frankfort Clinic (inside First Baptist Church) 201 St. Clair St., from 7-8:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m. Guests may RSVP at www.missionfrankfort.clinc/events.

surgery

Dr. David Naselsker, right, performs oral surgery on a patient with assistance from Alyssa Dykgraaf at the Mission Frankfort Clinic in this 2020 State Journal file photo.

