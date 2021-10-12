The Franklin County Fiscal Court proudly presents Movie Night at Lakeview Park on Saturday, Oct. 23. 

This free, family-oriented community event will offer a little something for every member of the family. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, a picnic basket and drinks for your family, a bag to Trick or Treat with and your friends and family for a night of variety under the stars in picturesque Lakeview Park. 

A cruise in sponsored by KY Back Roads Cruisin’ will kick things off at 4 p.m. Car enthusiasts will join members of Franklin County government to hold a trunk or treat from 5-7 p.m. Two of Franklin County’s professional dance studios, Capital City Dance Studio and the Kentucky Dance Academy, will lead the Thriller Dance Reenactment and dance practice on site. 

Bring your best Thriller moves and join in on the fun in the Lakeview Park Horse Arena at 7 p.m. The Pixar classic, "Cars," will be shown at 7:30 p.m. This is the third movie night offered by Franklin County Fiscal Court, which began in 2019, as an opportunity for families to have a free and enjoyable evening under the stars in Franklin County.

Costumes are optional and only leashed service animals, wearing service animal vests, will be permitted. There is no rain date for this event.

