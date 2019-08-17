A Shelbyville man is dead after a multiple vehicle collision on eastbound I-64 at the 53 mile marker Saturday morning.
Kentucky State Police responded to the accident at 8:37 a.m. According to a press release, preliminary investigation by KSP indicated that the collision occurred during congested traffic conditions approaching a bridge construction work zone.
A 1999 Ford F-250 operated by Marvin Brown, 22, of Louisville, made contact with a 2005 Lexus ES330. The Lexus was occupied by Daniel Raymond, 38, of Shelbyville, and Jamie Raymond, 37, of Shelbyville.
The Lexus then came into contact with a 2010 Ford Edge operated by Theodore Ubelhor, 57, of Evansville, Indiana. The Ford Edge then came into contact with a 2004 GMC Yukon operated by Kenneth Wert, 69 of Enola, Pennsylvania.
Brown was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries. Daniel and Jamie Raymond were transported to University of Kentucky Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.
Jamie Raymond was later pronounced deceased by Fayette County Coroner Shea Willis.
The Kentucky State Police are seeking any information or any other parties who may have witnessed or were involved in the events leading up to the fatal collision.
If you have any information that could help, you are asked to contact the KSP Post 12 at 502-227-2221.
KSP were assisted on the scene by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 12 detectives and collision reconstruction units.