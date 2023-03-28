Time to fancy up that helmet and grease up your tricycle gears.

The annual Pedal for the Posies is returning to Broadway at this year's Downtown Derby Celebration Saturday, May 6 starting at 1 p.m.

Pedal for the Posies 2023 poster

(Photo submitted)
050722_DerbyCelebration_hb_web-12.jpg

2022 Pedal for the Posies contestant Ella Abney, representing Completely Kentucky, races down Broadway during the Downtown Derby Celebration. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

