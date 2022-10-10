Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 2785 Flat Creek, has announced that Sunday School is back.

Sunday School is held Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., followed by morning worship service with Bro. Ellet McDonald Jr at 10:30 a.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription