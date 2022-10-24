An Indoor Trunk or Treat will be held on Halloween, Monday, October 31, 6-8 pm at First Church of God, 1029 Burlington Lane, Frankfort.  There will be treats, fun activities, and free food.  Everyone is invited. (Date and time will match Frankfort's Trick or Treat time if Frankfort's time changes.)


