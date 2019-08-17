UPDATE: Kentucky State Police have reported that Daniel Raymond, of Shelbyville, died late Saturday night due to injuries he received from a multiple vehicle collision Saturday morning. Raymond was pronounced deceased at the University of Kentucky Hospital by the Fayette County Coroner.
9 P.M., AUG. 17, 2019: A Shelbyville resident is dead after a multiple vehicle collision on eastbound Interstate 64 at the 53 mile marker Saturday morning.
Kentucky State Police responded to the accident at 8:37 a.m. According to a press release, the preliminary investigation indicated that the collision occurred in congested traffic approaching a bridge construction work zone. The 53 mile marker is near the U.S. 127 interchange.
A 1999 Ford F-250 operated by Marvin Brown, 22, of Louisville, made contact with a 2005 Lexus ES330 occupied by Daniel Raymond, 38, and Jamie Raymond, 37, both of Shelbyville. Jamie Raymond died later, authorities said.
The Lexus then collided with a 2010 Ford Edge operated by Theodore Ubelhor, 57, of Evansville, Indiana. The Ford Edge then struck a 2004 GMC Yukon operated by Kenneth Wert, 69 of Enola, Pennsylvania.
Brown was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries. Daniel and Jamie Raymond were transported to University of Kentucky Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.
Jamie Raymond was pronounced dead by Fayette County Coroner Shea Willis.
Kentucky State Police seeks any information or any other parties who witnessed or were involved in the events leading up to the fatal collision.
If you have any information that could help, contact KSP Post 12 at 502-227-2221.
KSP was assisted on the scene by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing by KSP Post 12 detectives and collision reconstruction units.