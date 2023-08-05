The public is invited to the Veterans Appreciation Breakfast Saturday, Aug. 19, at VFW Post 4075, 104 E. Second St.

Veterans breakfast.png

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m.-11 a.m., and the menu includes sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee and juice.

