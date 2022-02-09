Bring your Valentine and dance the night away at VFW Post 4075's Valentine's dinner and dance. The event will be held on Friday, Feb. 18 at VFW Post 4075, 104 E. Second St.

Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The menu consists of ham, mashed potatoes, corn, salad and rolls, along with strawberry shortcake for dessert.

Music will be provided by Junie Redden from 8 p.m.-midnight. Cost is $10 per person. For more information call 502-227-2483.

