Sen. Gex Williams (R-Verona) has filed a formal bill request to remove the five-acre threshold on farmland where private homeowners can hunt or fish without a license, included in Senate Bill 241, passed as part of the 2023 legislative session.

Williams serves Franklin County as part of his 20th District seat, and previously served in the Kentucky House of Representatives in 1991-1992, and in the Senate from 1993-1998. He was elected to his current seat last fall.

