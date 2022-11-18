A lot of traffic on local social media channelsthis week focused on the newly announced changes to the fee schedule for select services provided to Frankfort residents through the Solid Waste Department.
TheState Journal spoke to Byron Roberts, superintendent of the Solid WasteDepartment, and asked him to clarify the changes, andif any services will be affected.
The biggestquestionseemed to be what exactly constitutes a “bulk pickup."
As Roberts explained, “A bulk pickup is when someone has a large amount of trash to dispose of. For example, moving in/out of a residence, items left behind from a tenant.”
These pickups, typically a mix of large and small items, hard goods and soft goods, require substantial manpower to clean up.If a resident contacts the cityat 502-352-2088, a bulk pickup can be scheduled, and fees can be paideither over the phone or in-person at City Hallat the Public Works Department.
Two types of bulk pickups are available to residents; fora prepaid$50feethe city willdrop offup to 10largebins for refusethat will be pickedup at a laterscheduleddate.
Fora prepaid$100feethe resident canhave up to 10 96-gallon bins dropped off as well as leave regular trash bags out with the binsfor pick-up.There is no limit on bagsat the $100 pickuplevel and will include both regular and blue city overflow bags. With these pick-ups theoverflow bags arenot required.The $100 fee will also allow for bags only, with no bins dropped off.
Furniture, appliances and carpet/padding (cut into smaller bundledsections) will still be eligible for pick-up onregular pickup days and do not need to be scheduled.
If you want to upgrade to a larger trash container, there is a one-time fee of $75 for this upgrade. Recycling bins can be upgraded to larger capacity at any time, no extra charge.
And just in time for fall clean-up season, Roberts clarified that city leaf and yard waste collection programs have not changed.
Residents with questions can contact the Public Works Departmentdirectly, orcan download theFrankWasteapp (available for both Apple and Android devices) to learn more about their routes and schedules.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.