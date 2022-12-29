Outgoing Frankfort City Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen has been a vocal advocate for the implementation of a single-use plastic bag surcharge during her tenure, with the hopes that it would lead to the eventual elimination of these bags from most retailers.
At the final voting session of the Frankfort City Commission, she appealed to the board to implement an exploratory committee to research the viability of this kind of program, but ultimately the discussion was tabled.
Rosen told The State-Journal that “the Commission did not even give me a 2nd for a motion to have staff study the possibility of a bag fee. They suggested that I could work with the County Solid Waste Task force.
“I am not one of the appointed members, but have attended one of their quarterly meetings, and plan on meeting with Brittany Woodward (task force supervisor) and discussing this with her in the new year.”
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, American consumers use over 100 billion single-use plastic bags every year, and of that total only 1-3% on average are recycled.
The Conservation Law Center in Boston published results of an Australian study in 2020 that 28.5% of plastic reduction from a recently adopted California ban was due to shifting utilization of other forms of bags (in particular, paper bags which are recyclable in most single-stream facilities).
The study also showed that overall consumption of plastic bags went down 71%, and kept 100% of bags out of single-stream recycling facilities. These bags are notorious for clogging up machinery, leading to prolonged delays in recycling processing.
Studies conducted by the Beyond the Bag initiative, a southern California-based program leading the charge in single-use bag elimination found that many larger retailers are giving serious thought and financial support to reusable bag programs, with companies like Walgreens, CVS, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kroger collectively donating more than $15 million to launch the program.
Other companies, like Aldi, Sam’s Club and Costco long ago eliminated plastic bags from their checkouts.
One of the biggest issues raised by opponents of these ordinances is that fees, even as low as a nickel, would be unfeasible for residents on restricted incomes.
Rosen points out that in both Minneapolis and Duluth, where these fees have been adopted, “Recipients of assistance programs like SNAP are exempt from the bag fee.”
However, she also points out that “those in lower income levels will be more affected by the costs for recycling and sewer processing due to expensive equipment maintenance and waste removal from the landscape.”
So, who ultimately foots the cost for this kind of program?
Rosen’s data shows that businesses who eliminate single-use plastic from their stores can see up to an 85% reduction in bag supplies, and that many calculate the bag fee into the costs of items. With a supply cost reduction, and the fee itself built into the costs of items across a store, this can mean savings for customers down the road.
“This is a significant benefit to small retail, as they purchase bags in smaller quantities at higher cost,” Rosen explained.
Reusable bags can also be a great marketing tool for businesses, according to online small business blog Mind My Business.
“If a small business invests in reusable bags made of natural materials like cotton, hemp or linen, the bags are one of the single bestportable advertisements available. The benefits far outweigh the costs, particularly if you offer incentives or discounts to customers who use them,” according to the blog.
