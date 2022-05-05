As part of House Bill 1, also known as the executive branch budget, state employees will receive an 8% across-the-board raise in the next fiscal year.

Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed line items in the legislation, though the raise for state employees was not among them. Lawmakers overrode the governor’s vetoes 73-24 in the House and 28-9 in the Senate.

State social workers, family support workers, state troopers, vehicle enforcement officers and public advocacy workers received targeted salary increases.

Pay raise

The pay bump for state employees is the first since fiscal year 2015.

So when can state workers expect to see that additional money on their paychecks?

Because the new fiscal year doesn’t start until July 1, raises on the base salary or wages of each eligible state employee will also become effective on that date.

The bill also sets aside enough money for a 12% salary hike for state workers in the second year of the budget. However, those raises are dependent upon the next General Assembly session.

The Personnel Cabinet will issue conduct a study with recommendations that factor in cost of living, job duties and other variables. That report will inform the legislature’s decision on raises in fiscal year 2024.

