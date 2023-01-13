FrankfortCon — Comic and Pop Culture Event will take over the Capital Plaza Hotel Saturday, Jan. 28. The event will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $20. Kids 11 and younger are free.
"The show will have exhibitors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, gaming, video games, movies, television, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel plus much more," according to the event website. "In addition, a roster of comic industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities are in attendance for attendees to meet and greet."
Among the roster for comic industry professionals is the legendary Bob Hall. Hall is co-creator of West Coast Avengers.
Celebrities participating in meet and greets include voice actor John Morris who played Andy in "Toy Story" and actress Vanessa Angel who is known for her role in "Kingpin" and "Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2." Anime voice actors Kent Williams and John Swasey will also be in attendance.
Actress Megan Chelf Fisher, a Frankfort native, will be in attendance. Among Fisher's acting roles are appearances on the TV shows "Pawn Stars," "The Walking Dead" and "Tales of the Walking Dead." She has also appeared in the movie "Thor: Ragnarok."
Kentucky native Billy Crank, of Burgin, who has acted in TV commercials, "Even Angels Cry" and "The Walking Dead" will also be in attendance.
Several cosplay guests, such as Sav Marie and Merdi Brooke, are also on the lineup.
Pop culture vendors will be on hand selling comic books, collectibles, toys, jewelry, statues, apparel, posters, artwork, crafts and gaming items. A cosplay contest will take place, along with a Super Smash Bros tournament.
There will be a cash prize for first place in the Super Smash Bros tournament. Registration for the tournament will take place from 10 a.m.-12:50 p.m. The tournament will begin at 1 p.m. There will also be a Magic the Gathering tournament.
