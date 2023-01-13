011123_FrankfortCon03_submitted.png

(Image via www.frankfortcomiccon.com)

FrankfortCon — Comic and Pop Culture Event will take over the Capital Plaza Hotel Saturday, Jan. 28. The event will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $20. Kids 11 and younger are free.

"The show will have exhibitors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, gaming, video games, movies, television, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel plus much more," according to the event website. "In addition, a roster of comic industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities are in attendance for attendees to meet and greet."

011123_FrankfortCon02_submitted.jpg

(Image via Frankfortcon Facebook page)
011123_FrankfortCon01_submitted.jpg

(Image via Frankfortcon Facebook page)

