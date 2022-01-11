Get your character sheets and cosplay outfits ready. FrankfortCon is back again this winter.
The event is coming back to the Capital Plaza Hotel for the sixth time on Saturday, Jan. 22. The doors open at 10 a.m. and tickets are $20 per person. Children under 11 years old get in free. Starting at 10 a.m., attendees can sign up and take part in a Super Smash Bros. tournament, peruse comic, toy and gaming vendors, and enter the cosplay contest.
Two attractions are new to this year’s event. First, there will be an open tabletop gaming room for anyone to join. Vendors selling tabletop games will also be present. According to the event website, visitors will be able to play Monopoly, Risk, Catan, Jenga and more. Event organizer Carmine De Santo said there will even be a couple tournaments for some games.
“There will be a Pokemon tournament, Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons, so this is gonna be our first time doing it,” De Santo said.
The second new attraction comes after the event ends at 5 p.m. Starting at 7 p.m., Triple Crown Wrestling will put on a live wrestling match in the hotel. After having professional wrestlers as guests since the first event in 2018, as well as having tag team legends Demolition this year, De Santo decided to bring the show to the fans.
At the last FrankfortCon in July 2021, De Santo said about 4,000 people visited. He is expecting similar numbers for the upcoming event.
“It’s been pretty steady for us when it comes to numbers. It’s always between 3,500 and 4,000,” he said. “It’s hard to always get the final number, because we always let kids under 11 in for free, so it’s hard to track that.”
Returning this year will be the cosplay contest, with prizes given for Best Kid, Best Group and Best Adult. De Santo expects more than 200 people to enter. Originally, he said, the convention was planned to just be about comic books and cosplay.
“Frankfort has an amazing cosplay community. The whole concept, when we first started the show, was to just focus on cosplay, and you know, comic books, toys and pop culture. But we knew Frankfort was gonna be a hit in the cosplay. So that cosplay contest has been growing each year.”
With the omicron variant of the coronavirus causing massive surges in COVID-19 cases, De Santo said safety is of the utmost importance. While masks are optional to enter, attendees’ temperatures will be taken when they enter, and hand sanitizer stations will be present throughout the show.
De Santo said if a large spike in cases does occur, he would institute a mask mandate to enter the show. Based on when he has hosted other events with mask mandates, he said he does not think attendees would have a problem with wearing one.
“If we saw these numbers starting to spike in the next two weeks, I think we would have no options but to make the masks mandatory,” he said. “When we did another show last year, we had to do masks mandatory and the public had no issues with it.”
In spite of the omicron variant, De Santo is excited for the sixth FrankfortCon. He said if they do everything correctly, and keep people safe, it will be a fantastic event.
“It’s gonna be amazing,” De Santo told The State Journal. “It’s a fun day for the family.”
To buy tickets in advance, as well as find out more information about FrankfortCon, visit their website at http://www.frankfortcomiccon.com/.
