Dust off your capes. FrankfortCon will return next month with several guests, more than 100 exhibitors, door prizes and a new event for adults.
The first FrankfortCon, which celebrates comic books and pop culture, was held in the summer of 2018 at the Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard.
The 2020 event, which will be the fourth convention overall, will be on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Capital Plaza Hotel. General admission is $20 and free for kids under the age of 11 with an adult. Event parking is also free.
“It’s been growing. The community is more involved,” said the show’s promoter Carmine De Santo. He said FrankfortCon now has several local businesses and community partners involved and among them are Pizza Inn, BlackGate Studios, Paul Sawyier Public Library and the Frankfort-Franklin County Tourism Commission.
All featured cosplayers are local to Frankfort, De Santo said. A cosplay, derived from the words “costume play,” is when a fan wears a costume or outfit to represent a character, usually from a video game, movie, TV show or other pop culture medium. When FrankfortCon started, De Santo said that about three cosplayers were featured, and now 10 are part of the official lineup.
FrankfortCon will have several featured guests from the pop culture industry, including legendary comic book writer Peter David, who had a 12-year run on “The Incredible Hulk,” and has worked on other comics, including “Aquaman,” “Young Justice,” “Supergirl” and more.
Graham Nolan, a co-creator of DC Comics supervillian Bane, is among those slated to attend.
Wrestlers Paul Orndorff, also known as Mr. Wonderful, and The Killer Bees, “Jumpin” Jim Brunzell and B. Brian Blair, are on the guest lineup for the convention
FrankfortCon attendees will be able to get a close up look at the Mystery Machine from the Scooby-Doo TV series. The Louisville Ghostbusters and Star Wars stormtroopers and more from the 501st Legion are on the guest list for the convention.
Some of the new attractions at FrankfortCon include gaming tournaments. FrankfortCon will have tournaments for players of Dungeons and Dragons, Warhammer and Magic and Super Mario Smash Bros. De Santo said that the convention decided to add the gaming aspect after hearing the suggestion in feedback from surveys of past attendees.
More than 100 vendors are slated to be at FrankfortCon with wares for a variety of interests from manga and anime to records, movies, toys and more. The event has something for the whole family to have fun “under one geek roof,” De Santo said.
Following the comic con festivities that Saturday, those 21 years old and older can attend an after-party at 7 p.m. at the hotel. Music for the party will be provided by DJ TMD, who is also a cosplayer, De Santo said. The cover is $5.
Tickets for the January FrankfortCon can be purchased online at frankfortcomiccon.com or at the door the day of the event.