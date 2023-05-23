The capital city's premiere comic book and pop culture convention will return to the Capital Plaza Hotel from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

FrankfortCon strives to be Kentucky’s best and truest comic con featuring fandoms of multiple genres. As long-time fans of comic books, toys, pop-culture, cosplay, animation, horror, sci-fi and fantasy, the promoter wanted to bring that style event to Kentucky.
Frankfort Con

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription