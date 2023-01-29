Visitors to downtown Frankfort were greeted by some unusual creatures on Saturday, but it wasn’t the bourbon talking.
Anime characters, comic book heroes and video game villains were strolling the grounds of the Capital Plaza Hotel as the winter edition of FrankfortCon welcomed visitors to help kick off its sixth year.
“It’s amazing, it just keeps getting bigger and better every year,” organizer Carmine de Santo said. “We are happy to be back. It has really grown with each show, and we’re getting more and more rooms for each show, so we couldn’t be happier.”
Attendees could shop for comics, cards, gifts and memorabilia in the marketplace, which occupied the entire ballroom complex of the Capital Plaza, as well as the hallway outside and large portions of the lobby.
“We don’t just have local vendors anymore,” de Santo said. “This time, we have vendors from as far away as California, Florida, Georgia. It’s a wider variety of vendors selling lots of great stuff.”
Kentucky actors were also a huge draw, with Frankfort native and cosplayer Megan Chelf Fisher signing autographs and taking photos with a long line of fans all day. Fisher recently appeared in episodes of "TheWalking Dead." Kentucky native Billy Crank was also a popular draw.
Anna Wood, owner and creator of FrankenPup, brought a collection of handmade anime and fantasy-themed terrariums, prints, stickers and other gifts. A relative newbie to the convention vendor scene, the Ohio native was blown away by the response she experienced.
“This is my first year in Frankfort,” she said. “I just had my first show in Louisville last year, and what makes Frankfort so great is everyone I’ve met here has been super friendly and absolutely lovely.”
Cincinnati-based comic book artist Kris Hornett echoed that statement.
“I published the first comic in my series, 'Grey,' during the height of the pandemic, so I didn’t have a chance to really get out there and meet potential fans. I went to the Cincinnati con last year, and this is my first show of this year. The people here in Frankfort have really given us a good reception.”
It could be the influence of the popular show "Stranger Things," but the eight-person tables set up for attendees to play the popular gameDungeons & Dragonswere packed all day with multiple campaigns running.
Cosplay continues to be one of the biggest draws for these kinds of events, and attendees dressed as Batman’s nemesis The Joker, Nintendo’s Princess Peach,Star WarsSith lords and Jedi knights proved popular, but perhaps not as much as anime characters.
Visitors saw dozens of anime cosplayers this year, including those from more popular shows like "Pokemon," "Naruto,"and the Studio Ghibli films. Newer shows like "One Piece" and "The Orbital Children" were also well-represented.
The increasing popularity of anime, which is quickly surpassing science fiction classics like "Star Trek" and "Doctor Who" in “con” culture, will be on display on Feb. 25, when the organizers will return with the first-ever “Anime-Fest”, also to be held at the Capital Plaza Hotel.
According to de Santo, “People are really excited for the anime show. We’ve gotten a ton of responses to it. There will a lip sync contest, an anime trivia contest, a costume contest and an anime video game competition. It’s going to be amazing.”
