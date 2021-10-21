Frankforts Halloween.jpeg

Frankfort's Halloween will take place from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 30 on the lawn of the Old Capitol. 

From 3-6 p.m. the community is invited to drop off jack-o-lantern to be displayed, there will be pumpkin decorating and children's activities, as well as photo opportunities and community partners will have booths on the lawn. 

At 5 p.m. there will be a Halloween costume contest. At 5:30 p.m. the "Thriller" dance will be performed. 

From 6-8 p.m. there will be trick-or-treating and at 7 p.m. there will be a night tour of the Old Capitol. 

From 6-8 p.m., the illuminated jack-o-lanterns will be on display as part of Frankfort's Great Pumpkin Project. 

The event is presented by the Odd Fellows Capital Lodge in partnership with the Kentucky Historical Society. 

For more information, visit www.frankforthalloween.com.

