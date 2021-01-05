The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet regional driver licensing office in Frankfort has been closed temporarily due to a case of COVID-19.
The office will be thoroughly sanitized in keeping with KYTC Heathy at Work guidelines and is expected to be reopened next week. Customers who had appointments during the closure are being rescheduled or offered services at another KYTC regional office.
“We are committed to being healthy at work,” said Matt Cole, commissioner of the KYTC Department of Vehicle Regulation. “When a positive COVID-19 test result is found, we are required to close affected facilities to keep employees and customers out of harm’s way. That’s what has happened at the Frankfort regional office. It’s being sanitized, and we expect it to reopen Monday, provided it’s determined to be safe for both employees and guests.”
Regional offices continue to operate in these cities: Lexington, Bowling Green, Somerset, Richmond, Columbia, Jackson, Prestonsburg, Paducah, Morehead, Madisonville and Elizabethtown. Also open is a field office at Bowman Field in Louisville.
Kentucky residents, regardless of where they live, can go to any regional or field office to apply for a REAL ID or standard driver’s license or identification card, provided they do not require driver testing by Kentucky State Police. They also can apply by mail for renewal or replacement of a standard license or ID card, provided no testing is required and information on the credential such as name and address is unchanged. Field offices are open by appointment only.
For more information, visit https://drive.ky.gov/RealID/Pages/Schedule.aspx
