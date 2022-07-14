For the past week the unmistakeable sound of steel drum music has been emanating from the Yes Arts Center at City Hall as a group of kids and a few adults have taken part in Steel Drum Ensemble Clinic being offered through Just Say Yes.

20220714 Instruction.jpg

Steel Band Director Jeff Martin goes over sheet music with one of his students during the steel drum ensemble clinic. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

The one-week clinic consisted of two classes each day, learning the rudiments of reading music as well as how to play steel drums, also known as steelpan, within an ensemble or steelband.

The week of instruction will culminate on Saturday at 9 a.m. with a performance at the at the Bridging the Gap Football Fundraiser & Family Day at Kentucky State University's Alumni Field. 

20220714_Jairus Jackson steel drum.jpg

Jairus Jackson plays pansteel drums as the band works through a song. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

The clinic was taught by Jeff Martin, director of the nationally-acclaimed Clark Montessori Steel Band in Cincinnati. Martin, who brought more than a dozen drums on loan from his school, said that his goals for the class extend past simply learning how to play music.

In addition to helping young people learn basic musician skills like reading music, he says he wants to help grow the popularity of the steelpan art form.

20220714_amelia.jpg

Just Say Yes Project Director Amelia Berry speaks with one of the students during Wednesday afternoon's class. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

"I love spreading music and I love spreading the instrument," Martin said. "Like with any other art form that we do, if I want the steelband art form to continue, then I need to foster it in anyway I can."

Martin said that even if his pupils do not continue to play the instrument, they have still learned the basics. 

"At the very least I have given them some fundamentals on how to read music, that it's left to right across the page," he said. "I teach them what this symbol means and that symbol means, maybe they start their own steelband. The main thing is that they accomplished something that they have not accomplished before."

How the program originated and how it was able to get a steelpan instructor of Martin's caliber to Frankfort, is due in huge part to Amelia Berry, the Just Say Yes project director. 

Berry, who played steelpan as a child growing up in Cincinnati with the famous Over-the-Rhine Steel Drum Band. The band was an inner-city steelband that caught national attention for bringing people of all races and ages together to play music. 

steel band flier.png

Bruce Weil, the founder of the band, just so happened to be Martin's predecessor at Clark Montessori. With Weil's help, Berry was able to get not only an instructor for the clinic, but the instruments as well and funding for all of the above. 

Berry said she is glad that the program has worked out as well as it has. 

"Being a grant writer I knew that I could get the money for this," Berry said. "But I just needed someone to take ownership and run the program and make it successful."

While the class was overwhelmingly filled with middle school kids, there was one student who is not only quite a bit older than the other students, but he already has quite a bit of training when it comes to drums. 

Robert Griffin, an associate professor of percussion at Kentucky State University, teaches marimba, mallet percussion and timpani.

"This instrument here, I've owned one for years but it's a relatively new experience for me," Griffin said. "I felt that I should come down here and see what I could get out of it."

Both Berry and Martin said that they hope they can keep doing these kinds of programs in the future.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription