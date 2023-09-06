The Franklin County Democratic Executive Committee will host an "in-person" party fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, at The Carter House located at 1003 E. Main St. in Frankfort.  

All donations are accepted. If you cannot attend, please consider donating online at franklincodemocrats.com/donate or mail a check to: FCDEC, P.O. Box 4699, Frankfort, KY 40604.

