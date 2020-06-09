The Franklin County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths in its update Tuesday.

FCHD said the two deaths are related to a long-term care facility outbreak. The update did not list the age, gender or name of the patients, and the facility was not named.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to four.

There was one new confirmed case of COVID-19 announced Tuesday for a total of 88 confirmed cases in Franklin County.

Of those 88 cases, 48 are active, 36 people have recovered, and there have been four deaths.

