County leaders voted unanimously for the county to purchase almost 130 acres of land that was once the Duckers Lake Golf Resort for $850,000 at Thursday's fiscal court meeting.
The semi-private 18-hole course in the county's second district was originally developed in 1995 by real estate builder William "Bill" Pulliam III. Along with the course, he also built up several housing developments such as The Village at Duckers Lake, Buena Vista Estates, The Condos at Duckers
The course was acquired by Whitaker Bank in early 2015 and continued to operate until it closed for good in December 2017.
Ann Northcutt, Franklin County's community development and grants administrator, attended the meeting via Zoom, said that gaining the property could benefit the county in several ways.
"I believe the acquisition of this property is rightly for the benefit of the public good," she began. "One of the possibilities is that should we decide to proceed with the conversion process for the Lakeview Park Master Plan, that this property might be used in consideration for that process with the National Parks Service."
Judge-Executive Huston Wells noted in an interview with The State Journal, that is just one of the many possibilities going forward and nothing has been decided.
The entire court was excited by the move to purchase the land.
"I am grateful we had this opportunity and I think the price is outstanding and it gives us a myriad of opportunities in the future," 2nd District Magistrate J.W. Blackburn told his colleagues before voting in favor of the acquisition.
After the votes were in, Wells expounded on the long-term benefits of the purchase.
"There are a few of us who have grandchildren, all the rest of you have children," Wells told the court. "This really is a visionary piece of property that this community can grow with, can turn into many things. The sky is the limit on what can go here."
As for the property's immediate future, Wells said that he would like to have a public event on the property so that Franklin County residents can see the potential of the land for future use.
