During the Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting on Friday, county leaders unanimously approved a resolution to update to the county's solid waste management plan (SWMP). The purpose of the plan is to help the county research and implement long term and effective solid waste removal strategies.
In 1991 the Kentucky Legislature passed a bill that designated counties across the commonwealth to take responsibility for their own solid waste management. In 2002, it was mandated that the solid waste plans had to be updated every five years. Franklin County's current SWMP is in its final year.
Franklin County Solid Waste Coordinator Brittany Woodward briefed the court on how much progress was made on the expiring plan and also what to expect for the 2023-2027 plan.
Referencing a chart that listed the 2018-2022 action items Woodward said that significant progress had been made over the last few years.
"About two-thirds of those [action items] have been completed or are in some stages of completion," Woodward pointed out. "The remainder have either been identified as changed priorities or they were deemed not feasible or some of them have been moved over to this next five-year update."
The upcoming plan has 33 action items and is broken down into four columns indicating the item's urgency. The columns include, ongoing from previous plan, immediate 2023 (Year 1), short term 2024-26 (Years 2-4) and long term 2027 (Year 5).
Some of the top priorities in the next five years include expanded recycling resources to businesses, collaborating with the City of Frankfort for disposal options and increasing youth programs and other educational opportunities to help with litter abatement.
Woodward said that the new plan was formulated by an action committee consisting of local business owners, representatives from Kentucky State University and 15 Franklin County residents.
The plan was made available to the public for a 30-day comment period before being presented to the fiscal court for approval. Now that the updated plan has been approved, it will be filed with the state.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.