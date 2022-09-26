During the Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting on Friday, county leaders unanimously approved a resolution to update to the county's solid waste management plan (SWMP). The purpose of the plan is to help the county research and implement long term and effective solid waste removal strategies. 

In 1991 the Kentucky Legislature passed a bill that designated counties across the commonwealth to take responsibility for their own solid waste management. In 2002, it was mandated that the solid waste plans had to be updated every five years. Franklin County's current SWMP is in its final year.

Download PDF FRANKLIN COUNTY FISCAL COURT SWMP.pdf

