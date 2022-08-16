During the Franklin County Fiscal Court Meeting on Friday, Tommy Russell, director of Frankfort/Franklin County Office of Emergency Management, addressed the magistrates about the hull of an abandoned house boat that is located on the Kentucky River. 

"I know I am not the only one who has had a phone call about the the hull of this boat sitting across from Big Eddy [Road] right now," Russell began. 

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 12.09.12 AM.png

Abandoned boat on the Kentucky River that will be removed by contractors hired by the Office Emergency Management. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription