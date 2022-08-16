During the Franklin County Fiscal Court Meeting on Friday, Tommy Russell, director of Frankfort/Franklin County Office of Emergency Management, addressed the magistrates about the hull of an abandoned house boat that is located on the Kentucky River.
"I know I am not the only one who has had a phone call about the the hull of this boat sitting across from Big Eddy [Road] right now," Russell began.
He went on to say that the abandoned boat is one of the few eyesores left on the river within county lines after the massive river cleanup in 2018.
The director proposed getting rid of the offending boat by hiring a contractor that is due to be in the area for another job.
He said that once a year the Kentucky River Authority (KRA) hires contractors to dredge shallow water entrances and clear the sailing lines of Locks 1 through 4. Piggybacking off of the annual job, Russell said, could work out a deal with the company to remove the eyesore without a huge cost to the city or county.
The City of Frankfort has already agreed to pay half the cost of the removal. Russell said he estimates the total to be between $5,000 and $6,000.
Russell noted that there is no jurisdiction when it comes to who has to take care of abandoned boats on the Kentucky River. He said the only way it would fall under his purview is if it was leaking some kind of hazardous material into the water which would allow him to call the Environmental Protection Agency.
"This is far beyond that, as you can see the top has gone off the boat due to high water and the hull is there," he said. "If we don't do something about this, it is going to be there forever. It can't get enough sand around it to cover it up, and it is sticking too far out of the water. But I thought this was a good opportunity for a little bit of money to split to remove this thing and be done with it."
The fiscal court voted unanimously to approved to approve splitting the cost of the boat's removal.
Russell hopes to have it done by the end of August, provided the river levels continue to drop to normal levels after swelling for the last few weeks.
The recovery also has to wait for the dredge boats, which are owned by C.J. Mahan Construction, to finish the project with the KRA, which concludes at Kentucky River Lock 5, east of Lawrenceburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.