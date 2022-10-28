Jeff_Sizemore_D3 Constable_Oath of Office.jpg-1

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, left, swears in Jeff Sizemore as constable for the county's third district. (Courtesy of Franklin County Fiscal Court)

As of Thursday, Franklin County's 3rd District has a new constable.

Judge-Executive Huston Wells appointed Jeff Sizemore to finish out the current term, which ends in January. The previous constable, Taylor Woodside, tendered his resignation earlier this month. 

