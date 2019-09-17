Two areas have been removed from the Peaks Mill Water District boil water advisory.
The water district said Tuesday that customers on the Franklin County portion of Cedar Road and Stamping Ground are no longer under the advisory. The announcement was on Facebook.
The following roads are still on the advisory:
- Peaks Mill Road from 6700 Peaks Mill Road to Stillhouse Hollow Road
- Stillhouse Hollow Road
- Indian Gap Road
- 3500 and above on Union Ridge
- Camp Pleasant
- Mt. Vernon Road
- Mt. Vernon Ridge
- Gregory Woods
- Kays Branch
- King Lane
- Teresita
- Harmony
- Payton Ridge
- Cedar Road in Owen County
- Oakland/Sharp Road
Areas of PMWD have been under a boil water advisory for about 50 days. The water district was given a notice of violation by the Kentucky Division of Water earlier this month for low chlorine levels.
PMWD must come up with a plan to correct the issue by the end of this month. The district recently hired a consultant from Louisville Water to find a solution.
Under a boil water advisory, water must be boiled for at least three minutes before consuming. Bottled water is available for residents under the advisory at the Franklin County Fire Station located at 9091 Owenton Road and the
Monterey Fire Station located at 40 Sawdridge Road, across from Ellis Market. The Monterey station is a volunteer fire department, so pick-up is available before 5 p.m. and before 6 p.m. at the latest.