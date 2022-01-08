Rick Sparks will not run for Franklin County Attorney this year, leaving the seat up for grabs.
As of press time, Republican Kate Bennett and Democratic challenger Max Comley have filed to run for the position in 2022.
In a statement sent to The State Journal, Sparks thanked those he worked with over the past 17 years for their support and friendship.
“I am humbled by my colleagues in the bench and bar and my Fiscal Court for their support, friendship and camaraderie during my tenure as Franklin County Attorney," he explained. "I’ve never taken for granted the opportunity that I was given that allowed me to practice in this wonderful county and to make this community my family’s home.”
Sparks said he wants to “take a look at something different and see where it goes.”
“I intend to finish my term without distraction, but there are other adventures waiting in my future. I look forward to seeing to what those are,” he told the newspaper.
He continued, saying, “This office needs experienced, levelheaded attorneys so I wanted to give everyone the opportunity to consider it.”
So far, the only people taking this opportunity are Bennett and Comley.
Currently, Bennett is the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 14th Judicial District, which covers Bourbon, Scott and Woodford counties, as well as a sitting member of the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council. She previously served as the Deputy General Counsel of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.
She was appointed to the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission in 2018 by then-Gov. Matt Bevin until 2021, when she was replaced by former Frankfort Mayor Bill May.
Bennett has a history with Frankfort and Franklin County. With numerous extended family members in the area, she has spent plenty of time in the city, and still spends time at her parents’ farm in Bald Knob, where she hunts and fishes in her spare time.
“My family has deep and long-standing ties to Frankfort, including 14 aunts and uncles here in Franklin County. I spent childhood summers on West Third Street with my grandmother and family,” she said.
Throughout her legal career, Bennett has tried cases ranging from drug possession to murder. Since she was the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Covington in 2012, she has focused on felony cases involving crimes against children. She said she would continue to fight for children as county attorney.
“As County Attorney, I plan to focus on making Frankfort and Franklin County more responsive to issues affecting our most precious resource — our children. This includes support for children who have been neglected, strictly enforcing child support payment, and providing resources for children affected by the opioid epidemic,” Bennett said.
“Protecting our children, enforcing the law and holding community members responsible for maintaining their property will be the true focus of my administration."
Although she is running as a Republican, Bennett does not think her party affiliation should have any impact on her ability to do her job.
“Politics should play no part in fulfilling the critical functions and duties of a county attorney," she added. "The job of a County Attorney is to enforce the law and protect our community.”
Comley is a partner at Bullock & Coffman, where he has been since 2009, specializing in personal injury and wrongful death, criminal litigation and family law.
He has lived in Frankfort his whole life graduated from Franklin County High School in 1997, where he played football, basketball and “was on the track team for a year.” Three members of his family taught at local schools: his father taught at Elkhorn Junior High School (now Elkhorn Middle School); his mother taught at Bondurant Middle School; and his grandmother was a first grade teacher at Bridgeport Elementary School.
After high school, Comley attended and played football at Campbellsville University, where he graduated in 2001. He came back to Frankfort and taught middle school as a special education collaboration teacher, as well as coached football at FCHS. Comley graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 2005 and started practicing law the same year.
Comley plans to focus on combating the county’s drug epidemic, which he sees frequently in his job as a defense attorney in both criminal law and family law. Comley said his approach to dealing with it would be different as a prosecutor than it was as a defense attorney, but that he would try to make sure each case would be treated appropriately, depending on each one’s circumstances.
“To say that to combat the drug problem in Franklin County you just throw one thing or the other at it, I don’t believe that’s something you can do,” he said.
“You need to take each case individually and see what’s going on with that case and try to figure out which is the best way to move that issue forward. We can’t continue to try to combat this problem the same way.”
He also wants to look at starting a mental health court in the county, which would focus on providing mental health treatment to those that need it and not just focus on putting them in jail. Comley said there are mental health courts in other communities, such as in Hardin County.
“Some other communities around us have mental health courts, and so I’d like to see something like that implemented in Franklin County and would do everything that I could to help get that off the ground and started,” he said.
The deadline to file to run has been pushed back to Jan. 25 from Jan. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.