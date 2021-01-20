On Wednesday the Franklin County Health Department announced 46 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of county residents to test positive for the virus to 2,652 since the pandemic began.
“Since Jan. 1 we have averaged 37 cases a day, as opposed to 13 average cases a day the last two weeks of December,” Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director, told The State Journal.
There are 283 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Thirty-three Franklin Countians have died while positive for the virus.
FCHD staff provided boost, or second, vaccine doses to 120 health care workers and first responders who serve Franklin County on Wednesday.
“For the next two weeks we have been directed by the governor to focus on K-12 school personnel and boost doses for those who have already received their first dose,” she added.
Parker said that as vaccine allocations allow, the health department will return to vaccinating Tier 1A and some of Tier 1B. Those who have signed up on the age-70-plus interest list, which is available at www.fchd.org, will be contacted when the health department begins those vaccinations.
“We do not have a timeline of when the vaccine will be available,” she said, adding that FCHD does not have a stockpile of vaccine waiting to be used.
“We learn on Friday how many doses we will receive, receive them on Monday and use them by the middle of the week. No doses are wasted. Not. A. One.”
A total of 1,498 initial vaccine doses have been administered by FCHD to date.
On the state’s incidence rate map, which is the average daily new coronavirus cases over the past seven days per 100,000 population, Franklin County continues to remain in the red zone with 56.6. Counties in the red zone have an incidence rate greater than 25.
