The Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch opened for their 48th camping season on June 12, welcoming a camper from Franklin County.

Camp runs throughout June and July, serving both boys and girls, alternating weeks, throughout the camp season. Carson Rogers, of Franklin County, attended through June 15.

2023 Sheriff ranch

Carson Rogers, center, stands with Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Willis, left, and Kentucky Sheriffs' Boys & Girls Ranch Camp Coordinator Jessie Moore. (Photo submitted)

