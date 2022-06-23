The Franklin County Clerk's Office is looking to make voting easier in the general election in November.
Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock was on hand at the June 16 fiscal court meeting to brief the court on the financial costs of the May primaries as well as the upcoming changes.
Hancock said that Franklin County had the fifth-highest voter turnout in the state for the May elections with 35%. The statewide average for the primary was 19%
"I feel like that was a pretty good run," Hancock said of the voter turnout. "I expect us to be number one in the state in the general election."
To help achieve that goal, the county clerk's office will be adding two new polling locations bringing the total number of polling places in the county to 12. One will be on the Kentucky State University campus on East Main Street and the other one at the Capital City Activity Center, also known as the senior center, on Medical Heights Drive. Hancock did note that the county was still in talks with the senior center.
"The senior center will also have an early voting mechanism with it," the county clerk said of the proposed site. "So we will have [an early voting center] on the east side, the west side and downtown. You will have one at the Capital City Christian Church on the east side, the downtown location will still be the Yes Arts building or the old Frankfort Plant Board Building and the west side will be out by the hospital, which is the senior center."
Hancock went on to explain that the senior center was an ideal location for early voting because it is near a large portion of the area's retired population as well as next to the hospital which is Frankfort's second largest employer.
Another change designed to help voter turnout is not limiting voters to a certain polling place.
"Anyone will be able to vote at any of them," he said. "There will not be a question of 'where do you go vote?'"
The early voting poll places will be open for business on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before election day, which is Nov. 8.
"We need to make sure that early voting is not only absolutely acceptable, but a great way to vote," Hancock added.
