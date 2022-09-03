According to the agenda for the Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting on Thursday, County Clerk Jeff Hancock was to brief the court on his office's state audit for 2021.
Hancock informed the court that the audit from Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon had come back clean, making it the eighth clean annual audit since Hancock took office in 2014.
The audit ensures that Kentucky county clerks' financial statements present receipts, disbursements and excess fees fairly and with no discrepancies.
"The taxpayers in Franklin County have entrusted us with their money and we want to make sure it gets where it is supposed to," Hancock told the magistrates.
After concluding the audit presentation, he asked the court if he could give them an update on the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.
Hancock said that Franklin County will increase the number of polling places from 10 to 12. The two new locations are at the Kentucky State University Exum Center, 400 E. Main St., and the Capital City Activity Center, 202 Medical Heights Drive.
He also noted that there will be no restrictions on where voters could cast their ballot.
"What is great about the 12 is they will have no restrictions," Hancock stated. "Go to whatever location you want to. You don't need to call me, you don't need to ask. If you are over by Western Hills and you want to vote, then you get to vote there."
Hancock began to discuss the importance of the county's early voting options.
"I am looking at a 65 to 67% turnout in this election," he told the magistrates. "So I need you to start emphasizing on your voters that early voting is a good way to vote. It is not a good way, but a great way to vote."
The county will have three early voting locations; Capital City Activity Center, Yes Arts (the former Frankfort Plant Board building), 317 W. Second St., and Capital City Christian Church, 15 Locust Drive.
The early voting locations will be open Nov. 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as on election day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"My motto for this [election] is going to be, don't wait in line," Hancock said.
The county is benefiting from new voting equipment that was introduced during the primary election in May. Hancock said the technology allows poll workers to print an individual's ballot on demand.
