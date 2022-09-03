According to the agenda for the Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting on Thursday, County Clerk Jeff Hancock was to brief the court on his office's state audit for 2021.

Hancock informed the court that the audit from Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon had come back clean, making it the eighth clean annual audit since Hancock took office in 2014.

Screen Shot 2022-09-03 at 9.38.45 AM.png

Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock addresses the fiscal court on Sept. 1.

