During a regular meeting on Wednesday morning Franklin County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the filing of a grant application that will reimburse the county for the purchase of election equipment.
The application comes after Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock showcased the new equipment, known as EPoll books, during a fiscal court meeting in February,
In an effort to help make voting quick and easy, EPoll books and printers work by scanning a registered voter's identification card allowing poll workers to be able to print a paper ballot without having to physically enter in any information into the system.
During the latest meeting Hancock told the court that the funds that were spent on the updated technology should be reimbursed fairly quickly after by the Kentucky Department for Local Government (DLG)
"We have already had the equipment in hand, and the money should be reimbursed any day from DLG," Hancock explained. "The Franklin County Clerk's Office will be paying the remainder of the services on it, so the actual out of [pocket] expense from you all and from your treasurers will be nothing."
In all, Franklin County is asking for $189,197 on this application, but Hancock said that he plans to submit more applications for this grant in the future.
"I will tell you that we found out there is $2.5 million left in these grant processes from DLG," Hancock pointed out. "We should be able to get 100% reimbursed for the $142,000 that [you] spent earlier in the year to get us up to date and get us ready for the 12 locations to have plenty of equipment."
Hancock went on to note that next year the grant will have $12.5 million available for election equipment.
"We will do a real hard look at all our election equipment and make sure we do an audit of all our equipment and make sure we are first in line if we need anything else," he concluded. "Though I really feel like we are good for the next five to seven years on all our election equipment."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.