Screen Shot 2023-04-13 at 1.45.04 AM.png

Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock addresses the fiscal court. 

During a regular meeting on Wednesday morning Franklin County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the filing of a grant application that will reimburse the county for the purchase of election equipment.

The application comes after Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock showcased the new equipment, known as  EPoll books, during a fiscal court meeting in February, 

Download PDF House Bill 1 County Clerk election equipment.pdf

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription