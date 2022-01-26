Current Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock, a Democrat, will run unopposed in both the primary and general elections on May 17 and Nov. 8, respectively.
Hancock graduated from Frankfort High School in 1994, Morehead State University in 1998, and has lived in Frankfort ever since. He was first elected as county clerk in 2014.
Speaking to The State Journal in December, Hancock said the clerk’s office was still using dot matrix computer printers to print out voter registrations. Since he took office, he has modernized how it runs, and has helped Franklin County out-perform other counties in terms of modernization.
Hancock has also overseen Franklin County having among the top five voter turnouts during elections. In 2020, the county had some of the top voter turnout numbers in the state, which he attributed to county residents’ understanding and knowledge of how elections work.
“Franklin County voters are educated voters,” he said. “We’re the state capital. We should expect our voters to be educated and to understand the process, regardless of whether it’s a presidential election, or whether it’s a local official election.”
He said he expects Franklin County to remain in the top five, “regardless of the voting, and regardless of who’s on the ballot.”
