Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock is running for a third term at his position in 2022.
Hancock is a lifelong Frankfort resident. He graduated from Frankfort High School in 1994 and has lived in Frankfort since he graduated from Morehead State University in 1998.
First elected in 2014, Hancock has overseen a modernization of the county clerk’s office. During his tenure, Franklin County has ranked among the top five counties in the state in voter turnout numbers during elections.
Hancock said when he started, the clerk’s office was using antiquated technology to perform vital tasks like print out voter registration forms.
“We were using dot matrix computer printers to print out the [voter] registrations,” Hancock told The State Journal.
Once state regulations began to change and equipment and practices started to come up-to-date, Hancock said Franklin County has continued to out-perform other Kentucky counties in modernization.
“Franklin County is always at the front-end, trying to make sure that we’re modernizing as quick as possible,” he said.
In the 2020 elections, Franklin County had some of the top voter turnout numbers in the state. Hancock attributes that to county residents’ understanding and knowledge of how elections work.
“Franklin County voters are educated voters,” he said. “We’re the state capital. We should expect our voters to be educated and to understand the process, regardless of whether it’s a presidential election, or whether it’s a local official election.”
Hancock added he doesn’t expect this to change anytime soon.
“I would expect Franklin County to always lead, or be in the top five, in the state of Kentucky regardless of the voting, and regardless of who’s on the ballot,” he said.
The deadline to file to run for elected office is Jan. 7, with party primaries taking place in the spring.
