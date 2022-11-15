Nov. 8 was a big day for a lot of people in Franklin County.
For the average citizen who was registered to vote, it was the last day they could do their civic duty for this election cycle by casting their ballots.
For candidates running for any of the offices up for grabs in the city and county, it is the day they find out how to schedule their next two to eight years.
Will they have to account for bi-monthly meetings or legislative sessions? Or will suddenly have a lot more free time than they had during over last several months campaign?
For Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock and his staff and election workers, it is the end of months of preparation, weeks of training, and days of painstaking attention to detail as they dealt with computers and the general public.
According to the clerk's office, of the 41,353 registered voters, 20,438 of them cast votes by absentee ballot, during early voting or on election day bringing which adds up to 49.4%
On election night, just after the election returns came in, Hancock told The State Journal that he was quite pleased with how things had gone for his team.
"I am ecstatic with the turnout, with every thing," he beamed. "The locations worked out well, and we learned. We learn more at every election. Nothing was perfect, but it was as perfect as we could make it in the situation that we had."
The clerk went on to note that good weather had helped with the higher turnout through out the week.
Voter wait times were low at polling places throughout the county and when there were lines, they kept moving, except the very end.
Some of the precincts experienced slow moving lines right when they closed at 6 p.m.
"None of it could be helped," Hancock said of the longer queues. "If you are in line at 6 p.m., you get a vote. If that line is an hour wait, you wait in line for that hour."
In addition to the line, poll workers must then takedown all the equipment at all 12 polling stations, which also adds to the lag time.
Towards the end of the interview, Hancock summed up 2022 election before being called to tend to another matter, by saying, "I am so proud of my team," he said. "My poll workers did an amazing an amazing job."
