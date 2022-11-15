Jeff Hancock - Aug 20

Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock pictured at his office downtown.

Nov. 8 was a big day for a lot of people in Franklin County. 

For the average citizen who was registered to vote, it was the last day they could do their civic duty for this election cycle by casting their ballots. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription