The Franklin County Clerk's Office has set a record after bringing in more than $1 million in excess fees for the 2021 fiscal year.
At the June 30 Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting, County Clerk Jeff Hancock presented a year-end excess fee payment for $95,362.34. That combined with a payment made in February 2022 made for a grand total of $1,095,362.34.
According to Kentucky law, in counties with less than 75,000 residents "...the clerk shall pay to the fiscal court any income of his office, including income from investments, which exceeds the sum of his maximum salary as permitted by the Constitution and other reasonable expenses, including compensation of deputies and assistants."
County clerks will typically hold 10% of the total excess fees until the state completes an annual audit. As a result of a clean audit, Hancock said that he could release the last of the fees to the fiscal court.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells lauded the clerk and his staff for their efforts especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You've always turned over excess fees," Wells said. "This is the most in Franklin County history. It's just amazing. The job that you have done, the great work that your staff has done. We can't thank you enough."
Hancock said that the record high fees are not a coincidence.
"We don't just end up with extra excess fees at the end of the day," he told the magistrates. "We have more excess fees because we are doing more business. We are busting at the seams over there."
In light of the clerk's office being busier than ever, Hancock noted that his staffing requirement would need to increase in the near future.
"When I started as clerk eight years ago, we had a budget of roughly $14.5 million," he said. "Last year we did over $18 million. We did over $4 million increase in an eight-year period of time. You can't bring $4 million more in with the same amount of employees. It just doesn't work that way in any business. That business model just does not work. So it is time for us to start having that conversation."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Allocate that $ back to the County Clerk so he can hire more help . Sounds to me like business is good in our community.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.