The Franklin County Clerk's Office has set a record after bringing in more than $1 million in excess fees for the 2021 fiscal year.

At the June 30 Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting, County Clerk Jeff Hancock presented a year-end excess fee payment for $95,362.34. That combined with a payment made in February 2022 made for a grand total of $1,095,362.34.

According to Kentucky law, in counties with less than 75,000 residents "...the clerk shall pay to the fiscal court any income of his office, including income from investments, which exceeds the sum of his maximum salary as permitted by the Constitution and other reasonable expenses, including compensation of deputies and assistants."

County clerks will typically hold 10% of the total excess fees until the state completes an annual audit. As a result of a clean audit, Hancock said that he could release the last of the fees to the fiscal court. 

Judge-Executive Huston Wells lauded the clerk and his staff for their efforts especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You've always turned over excess fees," Wells said. "This is the most in Franklin County history. It's just amazing. The job that you have done, the great work that your staff has done. We can't thank you enough."

Hancock said that the record high fees are not a coincidence. 

"We don't just end up with extra excess fees at the end of the day," he told the magistrates. "We have more excess fees because we are doing more business. We are busting at the seams over there." 

In light of the clerk's office being busier than ever, Hancock noted that his staffing requirement would need to increase in the near future. 

"When I started as clerk eight years ago, we had a budget of roughly $14.5 million," he said. "Last year we did over $18 million. We did over $4 million increase in an eight-year period of time. You can't bring $4 million more in with the same amount of employees. It just doesn't work that way in any business. That business model just does not work. So it is time for us to start having that conversation."

