The Franklin County Clerk’s Office resumed accepting passport applications on Monday.

Residents are encouraged to apply early for the upcoming travel season to ensure the passport’s timely arrival as the current processing time takes 10-12 weeks.

The passport office is located on the second floor of the clerk’s office, 315 W. Main St., in Room 207B. The clerk’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 502-875-8704.

For fees and up-to-date information on passport processing, visit http://www.travel.state.gov

